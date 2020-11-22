Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 506,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,404,000 after purchasing an additional 266,689 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,380,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,814,000 after acquiring an additional 178,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 93,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 58,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,701,000 after acquiring an additional 57,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

NYSE:CFR opened at $83.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average is $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

