Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.40 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 164.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP opened at $892.06 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $939.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $866.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $776.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.74 and a beta of 0.99.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $859.46.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

