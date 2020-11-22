Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.50 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,344 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of East West Bancorp worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $43.39 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

