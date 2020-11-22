Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.54 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 263.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 27,989 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,871,848,000 after purchasing an additional 947,833 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,329,000 after purchasing an additional 145,544 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $417,295,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $270,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,011 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV stock opened at $114.32 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $116.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day moving average is $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.