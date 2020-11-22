Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.56 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.14.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $29,715,837. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $409.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $379.14 and its 200 day moving average is $339.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $424.08.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

