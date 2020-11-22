Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.06 Million Stake in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,609 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 8.75% of UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 39.4% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN in the second quarter valued at about $192,000.

MLPI stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

