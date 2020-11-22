Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Unilever Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 52.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 746,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 56,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

UL opened at $59.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is 63.99%.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

