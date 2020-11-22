Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 121 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $120.50 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.50.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

