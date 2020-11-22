Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 2,234 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 75,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $57.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35.

