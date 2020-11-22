Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 128 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 327.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 758,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,959,000 after purchasing an additional 580,723 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,223,000 after purchasing an additional 276,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 107.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 369,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 191,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $140.39 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $158.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,289.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,119 shares of company stock worth $10,717,889 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

