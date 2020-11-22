Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 13,469 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,469 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

RWO stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

