Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 14,028 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,028 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,592,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,373,000 after buying an additional 505,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,223,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,717,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,203,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,206,000 after buying an additional 373,163 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,189,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,138,000 after buying an additional 209,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,258,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,026 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

