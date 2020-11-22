Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,519 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COLD opened at $34.40 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

