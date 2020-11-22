Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 19,417 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 19,417 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist cut their target price on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $45.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

