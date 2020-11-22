Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,344 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,044 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $50,622,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 80.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,042,000 after acquiring an additional 714,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,133,000 after acquiring an additional 682,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $61.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

