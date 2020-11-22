Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,724 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,242,000 after purchasing an additional 508,475 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 512,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,721,000 after acquiring an additional 56,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 87,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.35. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.