Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 57,538 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,538 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Eaton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.45. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $119.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

