Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 600 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

