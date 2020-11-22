Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 690 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.24. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $184.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.51.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

