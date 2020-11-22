Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,073,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120,113 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,530 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,605,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,881,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 587,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,239,000 after purchasing an additional 384,880 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $116.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average is $101.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

