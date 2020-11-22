Financial Comparison: CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) vs. Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get CVR Medical alerts:

CVR Medical has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVR Medical and Integra LifeSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$5.14 million N/A N/A Integra LifeSciences $1.52 billion 3.03 $50.20 million $2.74 19.90

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CVR Medical and Integra LifeSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Integra LifeSciences 1 6 5 0 2.33

Integra LifeSciences has a consensus target price of $55.55, suggesting a potential upside of 1.86%. Given Integra LifeSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Integra LifeSciences is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A -181.75% Integra LifeSciences 4.10% 14.26% 5.77%

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats CVR Medical on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Big Bar Resources Corporation and changed its name to CVR Medical Corp. in September 2016. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, hydrocephalus management systems, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services. It also sells approximately 40,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, it sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; and implants and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.