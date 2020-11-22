Financial Comparison: SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) & PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUEQ)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUEQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SilverBow Resources and PetroQuest Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $288.63 million 0.25 $114.66 million $9.74 0.62 PetroQuest Energy $87.10 million 0.01 -$9.55 million N/A N/A

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SilverBow Resources and PetroQuest Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

SilverBow Resources presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.67%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources -126.28% -2.61% -0.96% PetroQuest Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats PetroQuest Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PetroQuest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. On November 6, 2018, PetroQuest Energy, Inc. along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

