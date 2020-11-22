Financial Contrast: Exagen (XGN) and Its Competitors

Exagen (NASDAQ: XGN) is one of 40 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Exagen to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Exagen alerts:

This table compares Exagen and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Exagen $40.39 million -$12.04 million -1.74 Exagen Competitors $819.25 million $36.78 million 84.00

Exagen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Exagen. Exagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exagen and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exagen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Exagen Competitors 270 924 1253 93 2.46

Exagen presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.24%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 6.78%. Given Exagen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Exagen is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Exagen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exagen -39.49% -29.10% -17.88% Exagen Competitors -146.49% -38.13% -22.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Exagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Exagen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exagen beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company's products also comprise AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of eight autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE SLE Prognostic, a ten-biomarker panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease requiring aggressive therapy, such as anti-TNF biologics; and AVISE PC4d that measures platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a six-biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test that measures levels of MTXPG; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test designed to help rheumatologists objectively monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.