Financial Contrast: FFP Partners (OTCMKTS:XXFPL) & Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

FFP Partners (OTCMKTS:XXFPL) and Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get FFP Partners alerts:

This table compares FFP Partners and Penske Automotive Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFP Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Penske Automotive Group $23.18 billion 0.20 $435.80 million $5.28 10.76

Penske Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Partners.

Risk and Volatility

FFP Partners has a beta of 6.56, meaning that its stock price is 556% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penske Automotive Group has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of FFP Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.1% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FFP Partners and Penske Automotive Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFP Partners N/A N/A N/A Penske Automotive Group 1.53% 11.48% 2.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FFP Partners and Penske Automotive Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFP Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Penske Automotive Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

Penske Automotive Group has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.46%. Given Penske Automotive Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Penske Automotive Group is more favorable than FFP Partners.

Summary

Penske Automotive Group beats FFP Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFP Partners

FFP Partners, L.P. operates as a limited partnership firm. Its sole general partner is FFP Real Estate Trust whose real properties are owned, and its rental activities are conducted, by FFP Properties, its operating subsidiary. The company owns a 60% partnership interest in FFP Properties and serves as its sole general partner. FFP Partners was founded in 1986.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors. The company engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles; and related products and services, including vehicle and collision repair services, as well as in the placement of finance and lease contracts, third-party insurance products, and other aftermarket products. It also operates used vehicle supercenters that retails and wholesales used vehicles. The company also operates a heavy and medium duty trucks dealership, offering primarily Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as a range of used trucks, services and parts, and maintenance and repair services. In addition, it imports and distributes Western Star heavy-duty trucks, MAN heavy and medium duty trucks, buses, and Dennis Eagle refuse collection vehicles, together with associated parts. Further, the company distributes diesel and gas engines, and power systems. The company operates 317 retail automotive franchises, including 145 franchises located in the United States and 172 franchises located outside of the United States; sixteen used vehicle supercenters in the United States and the United Kingdom; and 25 commercial truck dealerships in Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia, Utah, Idaho, and Canada. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for FFP Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFP Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.