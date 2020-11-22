Financial Review: Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) vs. New Oriental Energy & Chemical (OTCMKTS:NOEC)

New Oriental Energy & Chemical (OTCMKTS:NOEC) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Oriental Energy & Chemical and Gevo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Energy & Chemical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gevo $24.49 million 2.97 -$28.66 million ($2.39) -0.56

New Oriental Energy & Chemical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gevo.

Volatility and Risk

New Oriental Energy & Chemical has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gevo has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Gevo shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.4% of New Oriental Energy & Chemical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Gevo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New Oriental Energy & Chemical and Gevo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Energy & Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A Gevo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gevo has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.30%. Given Gevo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than New Oriental Energy & Chemical.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Energy & Chemical and Gevo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Energy & Chemical N/A N/A N/A Gevo -172.53% -43.46% -33.70%

Summary

Gevo beats New Oriental Energy & Chemical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Energy & Chemical

New Oriental Energy & Chemical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of fertilizer and chemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers urea and coal-based chemicals, including ammonium bicarbonate and liquid ammonia used for nitrogenous fertilizers, and as a raw material for chemical products. It also provides methanol used in the production of medicines, pesticides, dyes, plastics, synthetic proteins, fibers, formaldehydes, and methyl ether, as well as a component of a type of new fuel. In addition, the company offers dimethyl ether used as an additive for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and non-industrial fuel substitute to LPG for residential and automotive uses; as a refrigerant for refrigerators and air conditioners; as a chemical feedstock for the production of acetic acid, acetate, and hydrocyanic acid; and in the production of pesticides and cosmetics, as well as everyday chemical products, such as detergent and hair gel. The company serves chemical, pharmaceutical, light, and textile industries. New Oriental Energy & Chemical Corp. sells its products primarily through regional distributors. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Xinyang, the People's Republic of China.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes. It products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

