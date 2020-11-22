FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,227,700 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the October 15th total of 1,006,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,046.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCBBF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCBBF opened at $14.70 on Friday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

