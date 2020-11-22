Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in October

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:FCMGF opened at $9.29 on Friday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

