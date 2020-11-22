First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the October 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 833,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.16. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First American Financial will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other news, Director Mark C. Oman bought 4,000 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in First American Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth $1,027,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.