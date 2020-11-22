First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First BanCorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of First BanCorp. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of FBP opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.36.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 84,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

