First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Short Interest Up 15.0% in October

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.54% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91.

