First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.35

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.35 and traded as high as $21.11. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 580,353 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 41.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,416,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,159,000 after buying an additional 7,401,957 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 3,042,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,675,000 after purchasing an additional 113,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,908,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,336,000 after purchasing an additional 96,551 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,506,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 146,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,115,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 75,702 shares in the last quarter.

