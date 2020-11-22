First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,779,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,145,000 after buying an additional 532,736 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,430.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 206,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 193,448 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 761.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 70,897 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period.

FPX stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.32. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $108.68.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

