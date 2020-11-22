First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Short Interest Down 19.5% in October

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 60,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

MYFW stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $135.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.67. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.79%. Research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded First Western Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 638,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 34,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 51,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

