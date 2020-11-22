Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) to Buyback 60,000,000 Outstanding Shares

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CSFB upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $113.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.30. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,300 shares of company stock worth $9,838,983. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.