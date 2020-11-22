Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Position Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Five9 worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $112,726.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,557,137.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $2,647,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,894,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,056 shares of company stock worth $12,232,905. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $148.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -280.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

