Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,000,000.00 in Stock

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC) major shareholder Holdings I. Lp Principal bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE FVAC opened at $16.75 on Friday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,654,000. Cooperman Leon G bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,148,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. 23.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Value Acquisition

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

