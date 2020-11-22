Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.07. Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 479,686 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $25.17 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project, which covering an area of approximately 4,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

