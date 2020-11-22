Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist

Truist downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.63.

FBM stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. Foundation Building Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter worth about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

