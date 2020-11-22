Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FME. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €84.51 ($99.42).

ETR:FME opened at €71.28 ($83.86) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €73.23. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a one year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

