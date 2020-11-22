Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Earns Neutral Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Shares of FMS opened at $42.47 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

