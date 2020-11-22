frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target Raised to $55.00

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for frontdoor’s FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FTDR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on frontdoor in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised frontdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Get frontdoor alerts:

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $46.21 on Thursday. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 90.25%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in frontdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,899,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 324.0% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after buying an additional 1,181,018 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in frontdoor by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,244,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 725,564 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,645,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 22.7% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,901,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,888,000 after acquiring an additional 536,585 shares during the last quarter.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.