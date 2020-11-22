fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on fuboTV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded fuboTV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. fuboTV has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

