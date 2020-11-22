Fuwei Films (FFHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter.

Shares of FFHL stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. Fuwei Films has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

