FY2020 EPS Estimates for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for COSCO SHIPPING in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING’s FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CICOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

CICOY stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.46. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.