FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nexus REIT Lifted by Desjardins (CVE:NXR)

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nexus REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Nexus REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Nexus REIT has a 12 month low of C$14.04 and a 12 month high of C$15.69.

