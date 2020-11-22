FY2020 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) Decreased by Analyst

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, November 18th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$11.82 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$14.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26. The company has a current ratio of 29.69, a quick ratio of 29.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

