FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Decreased by Analyst

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $8.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.92. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Securiti boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $149.93 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The firm has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

