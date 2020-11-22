FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.87. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.30.

TSE:RY opened at C$104.33 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$72.00 and a 12 month high of C$109.68. The company has a market cap of $148.38 billion and a PE ratio of 13.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$96.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.80, for a total transaction of C$780,024.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$609,592.15. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total transaction of C$68,684.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$126,352.38. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,443 shares of company stock worth $3,100,500.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

