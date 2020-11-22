FY2021 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Walmart in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

NYSE:WMT opened at $150.24 on Friday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day moving average of $132.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,496,000 after acquiring an additional 289,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $835,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,465,000 after acquiring an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,382,085 shares of company stock valued at $196,681,112 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.