FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Issued By National Bank Financial

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Royal Gold in a report released on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.51.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGLD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.09.

Royal Gold stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 12.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 15.7% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 93,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.